From Little Things to Masaba Masaba... New seasons of six popular series that are expected to release soon

Aarya S2

The first season of the Sushmita Sen-starrer was a huge success and is currently making headlines for being nominated for International Emmy Awards. The new season will see Sushmita face new obstacles in the Ram Madhvani directorial. The post-production work is expected to finish soon and will probably stream by the end of 2021.

Little Things S4

Starring Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal, the series follows a young unmarried couple navigating the complicated world of relationships, career, and aspirations in the fast-paced city of Mumbai. The story celebrates the sweet and sour moments of their new-age relationship. The new season streams from next month.

Masaba Masaba S2

Real life mom-daughter duo, actor Neena Gupta and fashion designer Masaba Gupta, play themselves in this playful series, which gives a fictional peek into their lives in the fashion and film industries. The first season was a joyous celebration of Masaba’s life, and the second season will give a glimpse of what happens when life takes an unexpected turn. The shoot of the second season has been wrapped up and the series is expected to stream soon.

Mismatched S2

Adapted from the book When Dimple met Rishi, authored by Sandhya Menon, the first season of this young adult romance featured Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf as the leads. Fate brings this couple face-to-face again, with the two forced to navigate the tricky terrain of relationship. The show will premiere sometime this year.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

In the first season of this unscripted series, camera follows the bond between four fun-loving women from Bollywood’s inner circle as they juggle professions, family and friendship. Star wives Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavna Pandey support each other through the challenges of life in the public eye. The finale episode of the first season also featured Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan. Season two will stream soon.

Jamtara S2

A group of small-town young men run a lucrative phishing operation, until a corrupt politician wants in on their scheme, and a cop wants to fight it. The first season captured the danger-filled web world and the curveballs that lead ordinary people into the world of crime.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 07:00 AM IST