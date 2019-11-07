From Lehenga to O Saki Saki: 10 songs that set TikTok on fire this Diwali

This festive season, TikTok, the world’s leading short-video platform, saw a number of high-spirited songs from across languages trending on the platform during the festive month of October, 2019. While Bollywood reigned the charts on TikTok, popular hits from independent artists, Tollywood, Bhollywood, including remixes of older songs also trended in the top 30 songs during this festive season.

TikTok is an exciting destination to discover and enjoy music. Six songs out of the top 10 songs created by independent artists (8 Parche, Pachtaoge, Lehanga 2, Bijli Ki Taar 2, Dil Mera Blast and Wah Wai Wahh) were also widely popular on the platform.

Hindi and Punjabi songs topped the charts on the platform, including songs like ‘Happy Diwali’, followed by the love ballad ‘Ik Mulaqaat’. Additionally, the platform also witnessed an increasing trend of regional songs going viral including well-known Bhojpuri song ‘4G Ka Jamana’, Tamil songs ‘Othaiyadi Pathayila’, ‘Verithanam’, ‘Muddabanthi’ and ‘Hoyna Hoyna’ and Malayalam song ‘Kudukku 2’ during the festivities.

Some of these songs, along with the #TikTokDiwali, gave an impetus to users to make their personalized and quirky Diwali greetings via song and dance using the special filters and stickers to wish their family and friends. Join TikTok and be part of its vibrant community of talented users by participating in creative in-app campaigns and initiatives while discovering music.

1. Happy Diwali by Vaishali, Surthi, Diva, Suraj, Aparna

(Over 2 million)