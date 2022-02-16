From 'Jhund' to 'RRR': Upcoming movies to watch in March 2022

The year 2022 has started on a rough start for the film industry. Many movies were postponed from their decided release date. But as the cases are on a decrease, many movies have released in February and many more much awaited movies are to release in the month of March.

Many interesting movies are awaiting release in theatres. Here are the list of movies releasing in March 2022.

1) Jhund

The film revolves around the world of a notorious team and their interesting journey and is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Slum Soccer.

Release Date : 4th March, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru

Director: Nagraj Manjule

2) Radhe Shyam

This movie portrays a beautiful love story of a palmist Vikramaditya in the backdrop of 1960-70s Europe.

Release Date : 11 March, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde

Director: Radha Krishna Kumar

3) Bachchhan Paandey

The movie is the remake of the 2014 film 'Veeram' in which a kind-hearted villager takes down the enemies of his fiancee's father, to safeguard their family.

Release Date : 11 March, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez

Director: Farhad Samji

4) RRR

The movie is a tale of two legendary revolutionaries and their journey far away from home. After their journey they return home to start fighting back against British colonialists in the 1920s.

Release Date : 25 March, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn

Director: S. S. Rajamouli

5) The Kashmir Files

The film tells the story of exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990's due to Kashmir Insurgency.

Release Date : March 11, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar

Director: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri

6) The Batman

In this movie, Batman ventures into Gotham City's underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans become clear, he must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued the metropolis.

Release Date : 4 March 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Robert Pattison, Zoe Kravitz

Director: Matt Reeves

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 06:33 PM IST