Trailer of Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchhan Paandey' to be revealed on Feb 18 - makers launch new poster

Over the years, Akshay Kumar's movie looks have gone on to set trends and adding to that list is the big reveal of his look in Sajid Nadiadwala's big-ticket release of this year, 'Bachchhan Paandey' also starring Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi.

As the movie is all set to hit theatre screens on 18th March, the makers have unveiled Akshay's new look from the action comedy today, also announcing the trailer launch on 18th February, which also happens to be power producer Sajid Nadiadwala's birthday.

While the new release date of ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ has come as a blessing for many especially Akshay Kumar's fans, the new dhamakedaar poster of the movie will surely leave you wanting more!

Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ marks the fourth collaboration of Akshay Kumar with Farhad Samji after ‘Entertainment’, ‘Housefull 3’ and ‘Housefull 4’.

Last seen in a cameo in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, the actor has a slew of films lined up for 2022. They include 'Prithviraj', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'OMG 2', 'Ram Setu', and ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.

'Prithviraj' also starring Manushi Chhillar is all set to hit the big screens on June 10.

Besides that, Kumar will team up with Tiger Shroff to headline ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar's much-anticipated action entertainer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

It is set to release in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on Christmas 2023.

