From Hrithik Roshan to Alia Bhatt... Five Indian actors who are Hollywood bound

Hrithik Roshan

Buzz is Hrithik Roshan is all set to make his international debut with an American spy thriller. All set to play the parallel lead, the news has brought a lot of curiosity and excitement for his fans. He has the Indian audience grooving to his moves and he will soon make the world dance to his tunes.

Alia Bhatt

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt recently signed with William Morris Endeavour, the same agency that represents the likes of Gal Gadot and Charlize Theron. With several critically-acclaimed films and commercial super hits in her Bollywood kitty, it is only a matter of time before she makes her talent known internationally. Alia has proven her versatility with the kind of movies she has picked up so far and her fans are eager to see what film she chooses as her Hollywood debut.

Dhanush

Advertisement

South superstar Dhanush will soon be seen in The Gray Man. Helmed by Avengers director-duo Anthony and Joe Russo, the film is an action thriller based on a novel by Mark Greaney. The film also stars Hollywood superstars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Kubbra Sait

Photo credit: Photography: Rahul Jhangiani Styling: Sanam Ratansi HMU: Charlotte Wang

Kubbra Sait is currently making waves internationally with Apple TV's Foundation. The series, which is based on novels by Isaac Asimov, sees Kubbra play huntress Phara from the Planet Anacreon. The series has been created by David S Goyer and Josh Friedman and it started streaming on September 24.

Sikandar Kher

Advertisement

Sikandar Kher is all set to make his Hollywood debut with Slumdog Millionaire actor, Dev Patel's, directorial debut, Monkey Man. Sikandar's Bollywood graph boasts of some unusual characters and eyes are on his career choices in the West as well. The Aarya actor is eager and excited about the film for which he had auditioned five years ago.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 07:00 AM IST