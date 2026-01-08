His & Hers OTT Release Date Confirmed: Here's To Know Everything About Tessa Thompson & Jon Bernthal's Mystery Thriller Series

His & Hers |

His & Hers is an upcoming mystery thriller series which is adapted from 2020 Alice Feeney's bestselling novel of the same name. The series features Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal in the lead roles. The six-episode series is about a detective whose life turns upside down when he finds his wife dead.

His & Hers: OTT streaming details

His & Hers is streaming on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the trailer of the series and wrote, "Two sides. One killer secret. Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal star in HIS & HERS. Premiering January 8." His & Hers is based on themes from Feeney's novel and explores hidden truths, unreliable narrators, perspective, identity, and the unraveling of secrets within a small town and a fractured marriage.

Two sides. One killer secret.



Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal star in HIS & HERS. Premiering January 8. pic.twitter.com/jVEuarZfvf — Netflix (@netflix) December 11, 2025

What is His & Hers all about?

His & Hers is a crime thriller series centered around a detective named Jack Harper, who is assigned to investigate a mysterious murder case. His life takes a dramatic turn when he discovers that his estranged wife has been killed, and he is tasked with solving the case. Just as Jack begins his investigation, a former journalist unexpectedly confronts him, expressing suspicions about his involvement. When the journalist brings up details about his wife's murder, Jack grows suspicious of her, as no one else seemed to know about his ex-wife's death. What happens when the line between truth and deception begins to blur?

His & Hers cast and characters

The series features Tessa Thompson as Anna, Jon Bernthal as Detective Jack Harper, Crystal Fox as Alice, Anna's mother, Pablo Schreiber as Richard, Rebecca Rittenhouse as Lexy, Sunita Mani as Priya, Marin Ireland as Zoe, and Isabelle Kusman as Teen Rachel, among others. William Oldroyd has developed the series.