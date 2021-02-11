From Hindi to Telugu: Pan India musical notes for Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam

The pre-teaser of the multi-lingual film, 'Radhe Shyam', which was released recently created quite a buzz among the fans. The movie, which stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, will bring together renowned musicians from different industries.

For Hindi songs, Mithoon will be composing two songs. Apart from him, Hindi music industry's bigwigs like Kumaar and Manoj Munthasir will be working on the lyrics of the songs. For the Telugu songs, Justin Prabhakar is entrusted as the music director, with the lyrics being written by Krishna Kanth.

The film will show Prabhas in a romantic light almost after a decade. 'Radhe Shyam' is being helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations, Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.