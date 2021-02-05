Team of Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' meets with a road accident in Telangana

Just two days after a fire broke out on the sets of Prabhas' 'Adipurush,' the team of his upcoming next 'Salaar' met with a road accident in Telangana. According to reports the teams members were returning to their hotels after the shoot when their van collided with a lorry, near Godvarikhani.
The injured crew members were shifted to Mamatha hospital, reported The News Minute.
The hospital authority told the publication that following the accident, around 6 to 7 injured people came in for treatment. They had suffered minor injuries and returned immediately after being treated.
The underworld action thriller features actress Shruti Haasan opposite South star Prabhas.
The makers of 'Salaar', however, haven't confirmed the reports of the road mishap yet.
The action film went on floors in the last week of January, after the team performed Mahurat Puja in Hyderabad on January 15.
Directed by Prashanth Neel directorial, 'Salaar' is being billed as one of the most immaculate action films ever made.
Earlier this week, a major fire broke out at the set of 'Adipurush', a film starring actors Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, in suburban Goregaon.
The two actors were not present when the incident took place and nobody was reported injured.