Team of Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' meets with a road accident in Telangana

Just two days after a fire broke out on the sets of Prabhas' 'Adipurush,' the team of his upcoming next 'Salaar' met with a road accident in Telangana. According to reports the teams members were returning to their hotels after the shoot when their van collided with a lorry, near Godvarikhani.

The injured crew members were shifted to Mamatha hospital, reported The News Minute.

The hospital authority told the publication that following the accident, around 6 to 7 injured people came in for treatment. They had suffered minor injuries and returned immediately after being treated.

The underworld action thriller features actress Shruti Haasan opposite South star Prabhas.