From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Gupt and more, THESE are Kajol's five most iconic films

Pic: Instagram/kajol

Kajol is one of the Indian film industry’s most talented actresses. With her stellar performances, she has graced the silver screen and won millions of hearts over the years. The Free Press Journal handpicks her five films that became a benchmark.

Bekhudi:

In 1992, Kajol made her debut opposite Kamal Sadanah in this Rahul Rawail directorial. Right from her first film, she proved that she was born for acting.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge:

Cast opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol played Simran, a dreamy girl brought up in London. Her chemistry with SRK along with excellent performance make DDLJ a timeless romantic film.

Gupt:

The girl next door suddenly transforms into the murderous Isha who’s love for Sahil (Bobby Deol) makes her kill anyone who comes in her way. She won the first best actress in a negative role award for her act in it.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai:

In Karan Johar’s directorial debut, Kajol plays Anjali, a tomboy in the first half and a traditional dance teacher in the second. Her look and costumes became trendsetters at that time.

Fanaa:

This was her comeback film in 2006 after delivering daughter Nysa. The actress plays a blind girl opposite Aamir Khan in Kunal Kohli’s film.