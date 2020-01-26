From calendar shoots to awards: How Mumbai partied this weekend

Winning ways
- The Raymond atelier at JK House is becoming quite the place for high-profile events. Close on the heels of the Raymond Leadership Talk with Ravi Shastri, the venue was the scene for the CEO Awards presented by CEO Forum in association with Raymond to identify and honour the most revered CEOs across the country. KA Narayan, President, HR, Raymond Ltd, was delighted to give away the awards to the bright professionals. Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, Raymond Ltd, was also present to address the discerning audience at the event. Key winners included Business Leader of the Decade: Ganesh Nayak, Whole Time Director, Cadila Healthcare Ltd; CEO Entrepreneur of the Decade: VSS Mani, Founder, MD and CEO, Just Dial; Star Achiever of the Decade: Vidya Balan and Lifetime Achievement Award: Ajit Singh, Chairman, ACG Worldwide.
Social spree
- Here a Social, there a Social, everywhere a Social. That seems to be the case as Impresario Handmade Restaurants began 2020 with a bang by bringing Social to Navi Mumbai. It was the launch of Vashi Social, the 26th outpost of the chain, this one located in Inorbit Mall. Vashi resident Nisha Haraale among many more were there to be warmly greeted by Riyaaz Amlani, CEO & MD, Impresario Handmade Restaurants. The place with pixilated glass, convex mirrors that distort how we look at things traditionally, warm edges of the furniture that showcase an appreciation for beauty in imperfection all got to you. And you heard that Vashi Social offers iconic breakfast trays, Death Wings, Awesamosas, China Boxes and cocktails like Trip on the Drip, Old Smoke and Thai Maalish and, of course, its famous 1000ml Longest Long Island Iced Tea (L.L.I.I.T).
Wonder walls
- Interesting and intriguing was the feeling one got at the sight of the installation by Arzan Khambatta at Gallery Art & Soul. Titled Walls, the talk was that our lives are defined by walls, both physical and metaphoric, while physical walls define our spaces, they also serve as a barrier to keep the rest of the world out. Arzan’s aim has been to shine a light on an aspect of our lives which is taken for granted. In this series, he has re-imagined the wall and embedded various aspects of our thoughts and lives in its nooks, crannies and surfaces. Guests on preview evening admired the works as they sipped wine and had a bite of hors d’oeuvres while catching up with old friends or meeting new ones.
Calendar girls
- Sin City in Andheri is fast catching up as an ideal venue for events. The latest was the launch of Lens Queen 2020, a smoking hot calendar featuring fresh faces, all gorgeous girls looking attractive and appealing and showing off designer wear. Lens Queen 2020 producer Sandeep Ingale was there to welcome guests over this cocktail-dinner affair. Images of the calendar girls flashed across the big screen and there was a fashion show with the models on the move. Everyone welcomes the calendar girls: Akanksha Sharda, Anaika Nair, Deepa Devendra, Shailja Sharma, Sneha Singh, Siddhi Ahuja, Shweta Srivastava, Sujata Baudh, Surabina Karki,Violina and Zaiinab.
Golden glow
- It was a golden gala at the Dome as Jamnabai Narsee School, established as a model of academic, co-curricular, sporting and cultural prowess, celebrated its 50th year. Founded by the Narsee Monjee Educational Trust, the school is noted as a premier unaided, co-educational institution that continues to remain true to its motto of ‘Vidya Param Balam’ (Knowledge is Strength Supreme). School trustees Jairaj Thacker and Sujay Jairaj were the happy hosts to the many guests with alumni like Raveena Tandon going down memory lane about her schooldays. Yes, there was entertainment in the form of a classical dance by the students and the Utsav live act by famed flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia and percussionist Taufiq Qureshi.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)