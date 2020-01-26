From calendar shoots to awards: How Mumbai partied this weekend

Wonder walls

- Interesting and intriguing was the feeling one got at the sight of the installation by Arzan Khambatta at Gallery Art & Soul. Titled Walls, the talk was that our lives are defined by walls, both physical and metaphoric, while physical walls define our spaces, they also serve as a barrier to keep the rest of the world out. Arzan’s aim has been to shine a light on an aspect of our lives which is taken for granted. In this series, he has re-imagined the wall and embedded various aspects of our thoughts and lives in its nooks, crannies and surfaces. Guests on preview evening admired the works as they sipped wine and had a bite of hors d’oeuvres while catching up with old friends or meeting new ones.