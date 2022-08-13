From Border to Shershaah... Add patriotic zing to your watch-list this Independence Day

Rohan Khaunte, Minister of Revenue, Information and Technology, Labour and Employment of Goa
1. Gandhi
2. LOC: Kargil
3. Border
4. A Wednesday
5. Pukar (1983)
Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Content Officer, Zee Special Projects
1. Raazi
2. Lagaan
3. Chak De! India
4. Toba Tek Singh
5. Border
Bipin R Pandit, COO, The Advertising Club
1. Shaheed
2. Haqeeqat
3. Border
4. Lagaan
5. Gandhi
Ravi Mittal, Founder & CEO, QuackQuack
1. Rang De Basanti
2. Raazi
3. Swades
4. Lagaan
5. Border
Nilraj Kadam, Digital Content Creator
1. Chak De! India
2. Uri: The Surgical Strike
3. Rang De Basanti
4. Dangal
5. Shershaah
Sakshi Keswani, Digital Content Creator
1. LOC: Kargil
2. Chak De! India
3. Lagaan
4. Mangal Pandey: The Rising
5. Shershaah
Sudha Chandran, actress
1. Tanhaji
2. Karma
3. Kranti
4. Lagaan
5. Shershaah
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)