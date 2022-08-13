From Border to Shershaah... Add patriotic zing to your watch-list this Independence Day

Rohan Khaunte, Minister of Revenue, Information and Technology, Labour and Employment of Goa

1. Gandhi

2. LOC: Kargil

3. Border

4. A Wednesday

5. Pukar (1983)

Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Content Officer, Zee Special Projects

1. Raazi

2. Lagaan

3. Chak De! India

4. Toba Tek Singh

5. Border

Bipin R Pandit, COO, The Advertising Club

1. Shaheed

2. Haqeeqat

3. Border

4. Lagaan

5. Gandhi



Ravi Mittal, Founder & CEO, QuackQuack

1. Rang De Basanti

2. Raazi

3. Swades

4. Lagaan

5. Border

Nilraj Kadam, Digital Content Creator

1. Chak De! India

2. Uri: The Surgical Strike

3. Rang De Basanti

4. Dangal

5. Shershaah



Sakshi Keswani, Digital Content Creator

1. LOC: Kargil

2. Chak De! India

3. Lagaan

4. Mangal Pandey: The Rising

5. Shershaah

Sudha Chandran, actress

1. Tanhaji

2. Karma

3. Kranti

4. Lagaan

5. Shershaah

