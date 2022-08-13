e-Paper Get App

From Border to Shershaah... Add patriotic zing to your watch-list this Independence Day

Manasi Y MastakarUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 06:01 PM IST
A still from Border

Rohan Khaunte, Minister of Revenue, Information and Technology, Labour and Employment of Goa

1. Gandhi
2. LOC: Kargil

3. Border
4. A Wednesday
5. Pukar (1983)

Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Content Officer, Zee Special Projects

1. Raazi
2. Lagaan
3. Chak De! India
4. Toba Tek Singh
5. Border

Bipin R Pandit, COO, The Advertising Club

1. Shaheed

2. Haqeeqat

3. Border

4. Lagaan

5. Gandhi

Ravi Mittal, Founder & CEO, QuackQuack

1. Rang De Basanti

2. Raazi

3. Swades
4. Lagaan
5. Border

Nilraj Kadam, Digital Content Creator

1. Chak De! India
2. Uri: The Surgical Strike
3. Rang De Basanti
4. Dangal
5. Shershaah


Sakshi Keswani, Digital Content Creator

1. LOC: Kargil

2. Chak De! India

3. Lagaan

4. Mangal Pandey: The Rising

5. Shershaah

Sudha Chandran, actress

1. Tanhaji

2. Karma

3. Kranti

4. Lagaan

5. Shershaah

article-image

