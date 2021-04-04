From Amazon Prime Video to Netflix: OTT platforms and their tryst with controversies

The first OTT film to draw the ire of the public as well as Indian Air Force personnel was Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The content was said to be based on lies, it was said to have twisted facts and was derogatory to the Air Force. The controversy did not go beyond TV debates, nor did it help the film generate any more viewers as some controversies do.

The recent and more serious case was that of Tandav, which released on Amazon Prime on January 15 this year. Tandav makers were accused of portraying Hindu gods as well as the Prime Minister of India in a bad light. Not only was a police FIR filed but the matter was also taken up at the ministerial level. The Amazon team was asked for an explanation by the I&B ministry. Apologies were sought and duly provided. The scenes hurting the sentiments of people were removed.

This finally led I&B Ministry to introduce some checks on the OTT medium. This seems to have led to a change in the film content-buying policy of OTT platforms. After all, these platforms, reeling out content on a regular basis, can't afford to have a government appointed CBFC kind of body to check their content. That would lead to a lot of red tape and delays leading to uncertainties.