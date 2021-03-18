From Alia Bhatt as Sita to Salman Khan as Radhe: Bollywood takes inspiration from mythology for character names

Mumbai: Raj, Rahul and Prem don't set the heartbeats racing as youth icons anymore. Bollywood is increasingly returning to its roots, and Ram, Sita, Radhe and Shyam have taken over.

In an era when Hindi mainstream is rapidly drawing inspiration from the epics, names of gods and goddesses are cool again for our screen heroes. The trend of naming protagonists with a touch of divinity was popular among Bollywood filmmakers from Ram Aur Shyam via Seeta Aur Geeta to Ram Lakhan. It was not uncommon for top heroes and heroines till the nineties to favour such names.

The advent of globalisation in the nineties, and the urge to reach out to the NRI market changed that. Suddenly, romance in the Swiss Alps seemed cooler if the hero and the heroine were named Raj and Simran, Rahul and Anjali.

Indeed, if names of our stars on the screen reflect pervading mindsets, this is an era when Bollywood is exploring the "Ramayan" and "Mahabharat" for story ideas again. Names of characters, even in films that don't directly reference the epics, had to reveal an influence.

As Hindi cinema digs out names from the pages of Indian mythology once again, we take a look at traditional names that are suddenly back in vogue.

Sita