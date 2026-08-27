FPJ Rakhi Special: From Salman Khan’s Sisterly Devotion To Sanjay Dutt’s Jail Coupons, Bollywood’s Most Heartwarming Brother-Sister Stories

FPJ Rakhi Special: From Salman Khan's Sisterly Devotion To Sanjay Dutt's Jail Coupons, Bollywood's Most Heartwarming Brother Stories |

The Bollywood brother is and will always be Alpha-male. For him, his sister/sisters (elder or younger) are someone whom he needs to protect, no matter what. Generous in spirit, and even indulgent with his money, when it comes to his sisters, the Bollywood brother is a boon.

Salman Khan is ‘bhaijaan’/’bhai’ to the world-at-large, but for sisters, he is the GOAT! Besides Alvira and Arpita, his own sisters, Salman also has a couple of other rakhi sisters, like dress-designer Anna Singh and influencer, Shweta Rohira.

22 years ago, SK reportedly gave his sisters ₹25k on Rakhi as a token of his love

Not to forget some other gifts as well. Alvira, Arpita and Anna are settled in life, but when Shweta Rohira got divorced from actor-husband Pulkit Samrat, Salman was there to raise her spirits.

When she became a fitness-enthusiast and knocked off 15 kilos after her divorce, it was Salman who encouraged her to stay fit and happy. In a casual conversation, Shweta recalled how her rakhi brother Salman was her inspiration to lose weight and start looking at life through rose-tinted glasses again.

Ajay Devgn’s rakhi gifts may even include a car

Ajay Devgn has two real sisters, Neelam and Kavita. And one rakhi sister, film-producer Priti Sinha (producer of Andaz Apna Apna (1994)), who was also his school-mate. Ajay, aka Raju, as he is called at home, is easily one of the most-generous brothers a sister can ask for. While he mostly lets his mother, Veena Devgn, decide the gift for his sisters on Rakhi, the gift can be anything from a car to an expensive piece of jewellery. Traditional in his way of thinking, this is one day when Ajay always tries to be home at the auspicious hour when his sisters visit.

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Shah Rukh is a ‘king’ even with his sister, Lala

Shah Rukh Khan keeps his sister Shehnaz Lala Rukh Khan very private. But those of us who have interacted with her briefly in the early days of SRK’s stardom have seen how ‘delicately’ SRK cares for her. Not only does he love her dearly, she’s also the only real ‘elder’ he has because both Lala and he lost their parents early. At functions in Mannat, SRK always made sure Lala got a place of pride right next to Gauri and his children.

Aamir keeps both his sisters very close

Aamir Khan’s sisters Nikhat and Farhat (she is married to Aamir’s first wife, Reena Dutta’s brother, Rajeev) are his go-to-in-every-situation. Reports say that when Aamir shifts to his new building in Pali Hill, Bandra, in 2030, Nikhat and Farhat too will have a flat each in the same wing. The sisters and his mother, Zeenat, are Aamir’s life-line. He is easily the most-kind and caring brother, always including them even in his smallest happiness.

Sanjay is more a father than a brother to his sisters

Sanjay Dutt is elder brother cum father to his two sisters, Namrata (Anju) and Priya. They live in the same building, just one floor apart. And though they don’t visit each other frequently, if his sisters ever need him, Sanju is a phone call away. Actually, it works both ways. Ex-MP and social worker Priya too is always there when her bhaiyya needs her.

The most tear-jerking incident for the Dutt family each year on Rakhi is the one in August 1994, when both Anju and Priya visited Dutt in Thane’s Central Jail to tie rakhi. Since he had nothing on him at that point, he gave them 2 rupee jail coupons as gifts.

Decades ago, Sanju approved of Anju’s choice of groom because she chose actor Kumar Gaurav, who was his best friend back then. However, when Priya brought businessman Owen Roncon to meet him for the first time, Sanju had allegedly taken his own sweet time to give them his blessings. It’s because the Bollywood superstar was still doing his due diligence and wanted to make sure that Roncon was the right person for his little sister. Of course, that’s a 23-year-old story. Today, Priya and Owen have grown-up boys, Siddharth and Sumair. And Sanju has effortlessly slipped into the role of the Dutt patriarch to the entire khandaan.

Akshay Kumar is a terrific brother to his sister Alka

The Bollywood khiladi Akshay Kumar dotes on his sister Alka and her daughter Simar Bhatia, who was seen opposite Agastya Nanda in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis. In fact, if you bump into him on Raksha Bandhan, he will show you his rakhi with pride. Alka lives overseas most of the year, but Simar, whom Akshay treats as a daughter, spends a lot of time with her mama (maternal uncle) in Mumbai.

Simar also takes part in marketing meetings for Akshay’s new releases. Like Sanju, Akki too had reportedly taken his own sweet time to give Alka the nod to marry her second groom. Once he was convinced she was going to be happy, then Akki himself gave the bride away.