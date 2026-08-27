'Broke My Heart': Krystle D'Souza Calls Out Shahneel Gill's 'Betrayal', Says Her Elimination From The Traitors 2 Was 'Karma'

The Traitors Season 2 contestant and Traitor Shahneel Gill was recently eliminated from the reality show. Following her exit, fellow Traitor Krystle D’Souza took to social media to call out Shahneel over what she described as her “betrayal.” Krystle also suggested that Shahneel’s elimination was a case of “karma,” saying the experience had left her genuinely hurt.

Krystle shared a video showing Shahneel allegedly plotting against her throughout the day. However, things took an unexpected turn during the Circle of Shaq, where the contestants were asked to identify what was written in their respective letters after Private Detective Tanya Puri asked both Krystle and Shahneel about them. While Krystle answered without hesitation, Shahneel fumbled and said, “Bro, mujhe ek ek cheez yaad nahi rehti hai.”

Sharing the clip on social media, Krystle wrote, “The BETRAYAL was loud. The KARMA was louder.” Reflecting on the episode, she added, “Clearly the hardest part wasn’t being suspected by the innocents, I now realised after watching the episode that I had to protect myself from the one person I thought I could trust too. This betrayal genuinely broke my heart.”

Krystle concluded her post with a sarcastic remark about Shahneel’s elimination, writing, “Well, She spent all day plotting my downfall. Plot twist: hers.” Munawar Faruqui reacted to the post with fire and raised-hands emojis, while one user commented, “When God hits you with the ‘Uno reverse’ card.”

The episode saw the suspicion shift dramatically after Tanya began examining Shahneel’s behaviour more closely. While Krystle had been on the radar earlier, Tanya suspected that Shahneel could be hiding something and decided to test both Traitors by asking them about the letters they had received. Shahneel’s inability to clearly recall the details made her look increasingly suspicious.

The new episodes of The Traitors Season 2 release every Thursday at 12 am IST (midnight).