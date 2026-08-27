'You Can Do A Better Hate PR Job': Krystle D'Souza Hits Back At Troll Criticising Her Look On The Traitors S2

Actress Krystle D'Souza has been making headlines with her gameplay on The Traitors Season 2, where she is currently playing a traitor. While her performance on the reality show has received attention, she recently found herself responding to a social media user who targeted her appearance.

A user shared a short clip of Krystle from the show on Instagram and questioned her appearance. The post was captioned, "Her face doesn't move." The user also wrote, "Respectfully, what is wrong with her face?"

Krystle did not ignore the comment and responded directly. Hitting back at the criticism, she wrote, "I must be so good at what I do that you have nothing else other than my appearance to talk bad about !! You can do a better 'hate PR job'. Level up."

Meanwhile, the latest episode of The Traitors Season 2 saw Shahneel Gill's journey come to an end after her response during a discussion raised suspicions about her identity.

Private detective Tanya Puri played a crucial role in the contestants' decision. Although several contestants had previously suspected Krystle, attention shifted towards Shahneel during the discussion.

Tanya questioned both Krystle and Shahneel about letters they had received. Krystle managed to defend herself convincingly, while Shahneel's response left the group unconvinced. She admitted that she could not remember everything mentioned in her letter, which further fuelled doubts among the contestants.

The group eventually voted to eliminate Shahneel from the game.

Shahneel gill you fukinn owned traitors! No pr can change that fact! https://t.co/zFMigWJSux pic.twitter.com/B0QHMWHDJt — Lily|🇮🇳 (@offolily) August 27, 2026

Who Are The Remaining Contestants On The Traitors Season 2?

Following Shahneel's eviction, the remaining contestants on The Traitors Season 2 are Krystle D'Souza, Tanya Puri, Shweta Tiwari, Ansh Chopra, Ikka Singh, Shalini Passi, Dalip Tahil, Mallika Sherawat, Rhea Chakraborty, Prish, Sahil Salathia and Rida Tharana.

The reality show streams on Prime Video, with new episodes released every Thursday.