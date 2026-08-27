Bigg Boss Fame Afsana Khan Faces Trolling Over Shivling Rudrabhishek With Husband Sajan Sharma |

Popular Punjabi singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Afsana Khan has been in the headlines after performing a Shivling Rudrabhishek ritual. While several social media users praised her for participating in the ritual, others trolled her for performing a Hindu ritual despite being Muslim. Afsana has now seemingly addressed the trolling she has been facing after the post went viral.

Afsana reshared a post highlighting the “severe trolling” she has faced online. While she did not directly respond to the criticism, the singer appeared to address the backlash by sharing posts related to the controversy. Some users also left comments questioning her religious identity, with one writing, “Jo apne dhram ki nahi hui wo dusro ki kya hogi.” However, this is not the first time Afsana has been seen participating in Hindu religious rituals. The singer has previously shared glimpses of herself visiting temples and other Hindu religious places with her husband, Saajz.

One social media user defended Afsana and her husband, singer Saajz, while condemning the comments directed at her. The user wrote, “Afsana Khan looks so happy and beautiful with her Hindu husband, Saajz. But some people are using ‘Jahannumi,’ ‘Kafir,’ and other hateful, derogatory words for her.” Amid all the trolls, some showed support to Afsana. A user commented on Viral Bhayani's post, saying, "Anyone can have faith." Another wrote, "Its her choice."

Afsana Khan is married to Punjabi singer and music producer Saajz, whose real name is Sajan Sharma. The couple were in a relationship for several years before getting married in Chandigarh on February 19, 2022. Their wedding was attended by several of Afsana’s Bigg Boss 15 co-contestants and Punjabi music industry friends.

Afsana Khan looks so happy and beautiful with her Hindu husband, Saajz. ❤️



But some people are using “Jahannumi,” “Kafir,” and other hateful, derogatory words for her.



Why can’t these people tolerate a woman’s freedom and happiness?😑 pic.twitter.com/fuwscjF7y2 — Aaruhi Reddy 🥷 (@CuteAaruhi4) August 26, 2026

Afsana comes from a Muslim family, while Saajz is publicly identified as Sajan Sharma. Their relationship has often been described as an interfaith marriage. However, there is no reliable report confirming that either Afsana or Saajz converted their religion after marriage.

Afsana Khan is a popular Punjabi singer, songwriter and playback singer who began her career with the singing reality show Voice of Punjab Season 3 in 2012. She later participated in Rising Star Season 1, where she finished among the Top 7. She rose to wider fame with Punjabi hits including ‘Dhakka’, ‘Jaani Ve Jaani’ and particularly ‘Titliaan Warga’, which became a major hit in 2020. Afsana further expanded her television presence by participating in Bigg Boss 15 in 2021, where her stint and strong personality frequently made headlines.