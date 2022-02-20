'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Afsana Khan ties the knot with Saajz; Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai and others attend the grand ceremony

'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Afsana Khan tied the knot with longtime beau Saajz on Saturday (February 19) in Chandigarh.

Several other 'Bigg Boss' participants like Rakhi Sawant, Himanshi Khurana, Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Yuvika Chaudhary attended the singer's wedding.

Sharing a couple of photos from the wedding on Instagram, Afsana wrote, "Our happily ever after begins now. #afsaajz." In one of the photos, she is seen in a pink lehenga while the groom is in a blue sherwani. He is seen planting a kiss on her cheek in another photo.

Take a look at her posts here:

The 'Titliyan Warga' singer also re-posted several wedding videos on her Instagram stories. She is seen walking the aisle in pink, in the company of her girl gang under a sheet of flowers.

Several other videos show her singing on stage with full enthusiasm. She is also seen dancing with the guests in other videos.

For the unversed, Afsana is a Punjabi playback singer and songwriter. She began her career as a singer in 2012 as a participant in the singing reality show, 'Voice of Punjab Season 3'.

Some of her popular songs include ‘Jatta Sareaam Ve Tu Dhakka Kardae' along with Sidhu Moose Wala and other tracks, ‘Tootera’, ‘Mahi Mileya’, ‘Jaani Ve Jaani’, ‘Chandigarh Shehar’ and ‘Juti Jharrke’.

Her song 'Titliyaan Warga' broke all the records and emerged as one of the popular songs of the year.

