'Ab Mujhe Vida Karo...': Amaal Mallik Announces Break From Film Music, Requests Fans Not To 'Pester' Him

Amaal Mallik Announces Break From Film Music | Instagram

Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik on Thursday took to X (Twitter) to announce that he is taking a break from film music. The composer, whose song, Yeh Awarapan, was a part of the recently released Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2, requested fans not to 'pester' him further.

He shared a long note which read, "I am all good & I will go all the way in, this time, to do what is best for me & only do what is important to my heart & for my health. Need a break for my mind, body, soul and overall physical healing. Need to rise, recuperate and bounce back soon with a heart full of melodies for you all my dearest #Amaalians (sic)."

I am all good & I will go all the way in, this time, to do what is best for me & only do what is important to my heart & for my health.



Need a break for my mind, body, soul and overall physical healing.



Need to rise, recuperate and bounce back soon with a heart full of melodies… pic.twitter.com/nSk0QioC05 — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) August 27, 2026

The Bigg Boss 19 contestant further wrote that he won't be composing songs for films till next year. However, the music composer clarified that old unreleased movie songs will be released soon if those films are ever released. Amaal further explained that those are smaller-budget films with good intent, and such movies don't get screens easily, so he doesn't know the future of those projects.

Amaal Mallik Requests Fans

Further requesting fans, Amaal wrote, "Please request you not to pester me any further. Will update as I get to know. Music se cinema tak ka safar mujhe bohot door le aaya hai, ab music ki taraf wapas chalne laga hoon…. Ab mujhe Vida Karo, I’ll be back Anyway signing off for a bit… (sic)."

He ended his long post by writing, "The Creator of #YehAwarapan (sic)."

Amaal Mallik Fans React

Reacting to Amaal's tweet, a fan wrote, "Take care of your health it’s more important bro take a good rest and don’t think about whatever happening arounding you just try to ignore and focus on your self 🥺🥺🥺 Whenever feel good comeback we miss you (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Your health and peace of mind come before everything else. Take all the time you need to rest, heal, and reset, lion. We’re always here, standing by you through thick and thin. Take care of yourself, bounce back stronger, and we’ll be waiting whenever you decide to return! (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, clearly Amaal's fans are sad that he is taking a break from film music, but they are also very supportive of him.