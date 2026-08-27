Manisha Koirala On Nepal Flash Floods, 'I Don't Think Many Of Us Have Seen This Kind Of Fury Of Nature'

Manisha Koirala On Nepal Floods | Instagram / X

Nepal has been hit by flash floods, and the pictures and videos coming from the country have been devastating. Many celebrities took to social media to share their concern about the people in Nepal. Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala, who hails from Nepal, has also spoken about the floods.

During a conversation at NDTV World Anviksha Summit in Kathmandu, when the Heeramandi actress was asked about the Nepal floods, she said, "My first thoughts are towards the people, the victims, the people who are suffering. Prayers for them. I think we all need to pray for them. And beyond borders, beyond this thing, on a human-to-human level, to see such a huge amount of human suffering, it's a heartbreaking situation."

The 56-year-old actress further said that the floods came suddenly and recalled how an earthquake a few years ago had shattered the country.

Further talking about the videos and news about the floods, Manisha said, "The visuals, the news, the stories, I've never seen. I don't think many of us have seen this kind of flood or this kind of fury of nature. And we all need to pray, and we all need to step forward to support and help."

Bollywood Celebrities On Nepal Floods

Many Bollywood celebrities like Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty, Sonu Sood, Bhumi Pednekar, and others have reacted to the Nepal floods.

Along with a video, Kher tweeted, "I PRAY FOR NEPAL! Deeply saddened and horrified by the devastation caused by the sudden floods in Nepal. Lives lost. Families torn apart. Homes washed away. Helpless animals caught in the destruction. It is heartbreaking to imagine how, in a few moments, everything someone calls their own can disappear (sic)."

I PRAY FOR NEPAL! 💔🥹💔

Deeply saddened and horrified by the devastation caused by the sudden floods in Nepal. Lives lost. Families torn apart. Homes washed away. Helpless animals caught in the destruction. It is heartbreaking to imagine how, in a few moments, everything someone… pic.twitter.com/mSrBp2d03P — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 27, 2026

Shetty wrote, "Seeing the devastation in Nepal is heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers are with every family affected and with those working tirelessly on the ground. Praying for Nepal. Stay strong."

Seeing the devastation in Nepal is heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers are with every family affected and with those working tirelessly on the ground.



Praying for Nepal. Stay strong. — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) August 27, 2026

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted about the Nepal floods.