FPJ Opinion: Vikram Gokhale was a candid actor with strong opinions | File Photo

Mumbai: Vikram Gokhale started with a bang with plays like Jaswandi, Swami, and the super hits Mahasagar and Barrister. His first film, Mahananda, was a super hit as well. He went on to do quite a few Marathi films after that. The barrister was a play he performed in the late 1970s that he re-enacted for a show 33 years later, a decade ago.

However, somewhere, he was not satisfied with himself, and the work he was doing and decided to take a sabbatical. He resorted to a farmer’s life in a remote village. He farmed for almost a decade. And nothing fancy—just proper farmer land tilling. The hard work, according to him, helped him introspect and look within. He realised that there were a few flaws in his character that prevented him from getting quality work or doing justice to his characters.

He came back to the city with new vigour and a fresh mind. He was welcomed with open arms by the Marathi theatre industry. He did Doosra Saamna, a play supposed to be the sequel to the 1970s film Saamna, as a comeback. But it was his film Maaherchi Saadi that became a smash hit and drew the attention of the entire film industry.

Vikram Gokhale, went on to do epic roles in Hindi films like Agneepath (Amitabh Bachchan), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

He was candid enough to admit on a public platform that his voice was no longer strong enough for theatre, and therefore he had decided not to perform on stage. He, however, continued to do cameos and lead in films. His last appearance was in AB Ani CD, a Marathi film in 2020, which paired him with Big B yet again.

