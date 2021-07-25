FPJ Exclusive: Yami Gautam in Kolkata to shoot for Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s 'Lost'; see pics

Yami Gautam is in Kolkata to shoot for Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s film, Lost. This is Yami’s first project after her wedding — she tied the knot to filmmaker Aditya Dhar last month. The film, said to be thriller, will be extensively shot in Kolkata and Purulia in West Bengal.

Apart from Yami, the movie also stars Rahul Khanna and Pankaj Kapur in lead roles, and is produced by Zee Studios, Namah Pictures and Opus Communications. This is Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s second Hindi film after the successful, Pink.