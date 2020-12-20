FPJ Exclusive: See pics from the set of 'Kavita and Teresa', a film inspired by Mother Teresa's life

Teresa, a film which is inspired by the life and works of Mother Teresa. Directed by Kamal Musale (known for some critically-acclaimed German films like ID Swiss, etc.), the movie stars veteran actor Deepti Naval, Banita Sandhu (seen in Varun Dhawan-starrer October), and Jacqueline Fritschi-Cornaz among others.
Jacqueline essays the younger version of Mother Teresa, while Deepti Naval will be seen as the Saint in her more mature years of life. The film is being produced by Curry Western Movies, and will release in English.