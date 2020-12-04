FPJ Exclusive: Abhishek Bachchan opens up about Bob Biswas

Abhishek Bachchan was spotted shooting for the movie, ‘Bob Biswas’, at Kolkata's Patuli Floating Market on Wednesday night. Speaking about getting into the character, the actor said, “I believe that if you look like the character, half your job is done. In Kahaani, Bob Biswas (portrayed by Saswata Chatterjee) is portly, so I had to pile on the kilos. Maintaining the frame during the lockdown was difficult. Also, when you are shooting a film, there’s a creative momentum that builds up. So, getting back in the groove can be challenging. But, after the first day, it didn’t feel like we had a nine-month break."
About the look of the character getting splashed over the newspapers earlier this week, the actor said, “The media knew we were shooting in Kolkata. So, the photographers showed up at the venue. I would have loved for the look to come out the way Diya (Annapurna Ghosh, director) intended — during our marketing campaign. But the kind of positive reactions we got for the look was an endorsement that we are doing something right.”
