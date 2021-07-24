FPJ Anniversary 2021: Time travelling to the days when the city’s streets pulsated with jazz music

If one needed to know a musicians who brought jazz to India, Bombay Jazz, a musical play staged in the city a few years ago with saxophonist Rhys Sebastian and Denzil Smith, gave you an insight into the swinging city of the 1940s, ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. It showcased how Goans and Anglo Indians left Goa and Calcutta (now Kolkata) and migrated to the city of dreams.

Taking us back in time through his book Taj Mahal Foxtrot, author Naresh Fernandes recounts how the jazz age arrived in Bombay through the Gateway and entered the music halls of the Taj Mahal Hotel. It was Leon Abbey, a violinist from Minnesota, who in 1935 brought African American jazz musicians to India to escape the extreme racial bias happening in the US, as here they had endless opportunities to perform. The locals, who heard the sound of jazz, a genre that originally came from New Orleans, lapped it up. Thus, the roots were set for the next three to four decades where young musicians took on the baton to play jazz and later used the genre in Hindi film music.

Jazz bands stuck around for some time from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, playing regularly at a few hotels by musicians like saxophonists Braz Gonsalves, Chris Perry, ‘Jazzy’ Joe Pereira, trumpeters Bosco Monserrate, trombonists Anibal Castro and Blasco Monserrate. And the genre gradually paved way to a new sub-culture — pop music, another gift from the West.