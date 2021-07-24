FPJ Anniversary 2021: Chasing the Bollywood dream: From Bombay Talkies to Mumbai Studios

On January 28, 1934, a 22-year-old law student from Kolkata stepped out of the train with a look of wonder in his eyes. Kumudlal Kunjilal Ganguly had spent the Rs 35 his father had sent him to pay for his second-year exams to buy a third-class ticket to the City of Dreams. His college principal in whom he had confided his secret desire to make movies, had suggested that Kumud meet Himanshu Rai who had just arrived from London to start a studio in Bombay (now Mumbai).

He joined Bombay Talkies soon after, starting out in the camera department, and was promoted to lab assistant after eight months. Impressed with him, Himanshu Rai had sent him to his German cinematographer for a screen test, but shaking his head over the results, Franz Osten had warned the youngster that he would never make it as an actor. A nonplussed Kumud had told him that he had not come to Bombay to act in films, but to direct them.

Thereafter, the boss’s actress-wife, Devika Rani, eloped with her Jeevan Naiya co-star, Najmul Hussain. While she was eventually accepted back, her lover was no longer welcome. Looking for a replacement, Rai came across Kumad smoking outside the lab. He had made an unmemorable one-scene appearance in the runaway couple’s earlier film, Jawani Ki Hawa. Overriding his protests, the reluctant boy was pushed in front of the camera with Rai holding on to his patience as Kumud reported for the first day’s shoot with half his head shaved, then, brought down his leading lady’s carefully constructed bouffant and fractured the knee of the villain, Massey, with an ill-timed boxer’s punch.

Despite everything, the film was a hit. But Kumud, christened Ashok Kumar for the screen, still preferred a job as an income tax commissioner or a police inspector to acting in the movies and wanted to go back to Khandwa with his father. Rai packed his father back home and packed Kumud off to the theatre in a new suit to watch himself on screen. During the interval, the hero was introduced to his first fans, the Maharaja and Maharani of Gwalior.

Achyut Kanya followed. Ashok Kumar wooed a dozing Sarojini Naidu with his on-screen singing at a special trial show held for Jawaharlal Nehru. He went on to rule showbiz for over 60 years.