FlashbackFriday: Can you recognise Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor in this picture?

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Chunky Panday and Bhavna Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday and Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, have been best friends ever since they were toddlers. The three are often clicked together when they are spotted spending time together in the city. While all three have grown up to become gorgeous ladies, Maheep Kapoor shared a throwback picture of the three friends along with their mothers on her Instagram handle.

Featuring Maheep, Shanaya, Ananya, Bhavna, Gauri and Suhana, the photograph has been clicked at an event and the ladies look absolutely unrecognizable. Along with the post, Maheep wrote the caption: “#TimeFlies”.