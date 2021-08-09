Filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee talks about Rabindranath Tagore's influence on Hindi cinema

It was Rabindranath Tagore, who, in his criticism of the Indian cinema, had said, “Cinema should have its own language; dependency on literature is fine, but the language can't be the same.”

And it took Indian cinema almost half a century to understand what Tagore actually meant, when Satyajit Ray (influenced by Victoria Di Sica’s Bicycle Thieves, 1948) made Pather Panchali in 1955, based on Bibhutibushan Bandopadhya’s novel of the same name.

Being a Bengali, my growing up years were influenced by Tagore’s music and his body of work. “Rabindranath poroni?” my relatives would raise their eyebrows as high as the Himalayan range, if I dared to confess that I preferred Keats and Shelly. “No harm in reading them, but Tagore will make your base strong!” Well, just to lay my foundation on a stronger ground I started reading Rabindra Rachanabali (collection of Tagore’s work) and gradually got hooked on it.