Rabindranath Tagore's 80th Death Anniversary: Inspirational quotes and messages by the Bard of Bengal

Rabindranath Tagore is the pride of India. His works have been appreciated globally. Many of his initial works were written in Bengali Language. He was a genius in writing poems, essays, stories, plays, songs etc. Tagore’s work has inspired many young generations.
Tagore was the youngest amongst the 13 children, also known as ‘Gurudev’ and ‘Biswakabi’. He lost his mother at the age of 14. After going through some life changing experiences, he utilized his emotions in his writing.
From Romanticism to Patriotism, he enlightened us with all the possible aspects of literary expressions.
On the occasion of his 80th death anniversary, here are some of his best quotes:
1.The misconception that people have about life is described in the quote. Life is all about serving the good deeds.
2.Tagore considered Art as a pure soul of creativity. He believed in exploring the reality with ART.
3.We always take pride of what we are good at. But, by ignoring our mistakes we stay away from truthful facts. It is important to open the door all our errors and rectify them.
4. We must come out of our comfort zone and face the challenges in life. The experience of conquering is greater than feeling safe.
5. We should live every second of our life. Valuing the time is the biggest sign of management. This quote reflects the importance of time in life.
6. People believe that a mind with logic is fruitful but it is hiding from the reality. The MIND itself is a part of creation in us. Logic can only lead to information not the actual world.
7. Education is not only getting informed. The sense of existence with harmony in life educates us. The journey of your life portrays the education that you possess.
8. Here, he emphasises on the fact that we are beyond the bounds of life and death.
9. By this quote, he celebrates the essence of love. According to him, it is an endless mystery and nothing else.
10. We must always remember ''Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come."