Rabindranath Tagore's 80th Death Anniversary: Inspirational quotes and messages by the Bard of Bengal

Rabindranath Tagore is the pride of India. His works have been appreciated globally. Many of his initial works were written in Bengali Language. He was a genius in writing poems, essays, stories, plays, songs etc. Tagore’s work has inspired many young generations.

Tagore was the youngest amongst the 13 children, also known as ‘Gurudev’ and ‘Biswakabi’. He lost his mother at the age of 14. After going through some life changing experiences, he utilized his emotions in his writing.

From Romanticism to Patriotism, he enlightened us with all the possible aspects of literary expressions.

On the occasion of his 80th death anniversary, here are some of his best quotes: