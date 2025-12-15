 Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 15, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Legend Monday Weekly Draw
The first prize winner will receive ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as we update the complete winners list. If you bought a ticket, check the results here to see if you are among the lucky winners.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 09:35 PM IST
Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

Sikkim State Lottery Results announced today, The Dear Legend Monday Weekly Lottery results will be declared at 6 PM on December 15, 2025. The first prize winner will receive ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as we update the complete winners list. If you bought a ticket, check the results here to see if you are among the lucky winners.

Where to Check the Results

You can view the results for the Dear Legend Monday Weekly Lottery December 15, 2025, here:

Official Websites to Check the Lucky Draw

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Sikkim State Lottery Prize Breakdown

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

