Bihar Govt Reviews Proposal For Introducing Hot Air Balloon Rides To Boost Adventure Tourism In State | Representative Image

Patna, December 15: The Bihar government has begun examining a proposal to introduce hot air balloon tourism in the state as part of efforts to expand and diversify its tourism offerings. The idea was discussed at a recent meeting chaired by Arun Shankar Prasad, with representatives from a Bihar Tourism Agency, officials said.

Sources familiar with the meeting said that the discussions focused on assessing the viability of hot air balloon operations at select locations across Bihar. Officials reviewed how such an initiative could provide aerial views of the state’s natural landscapes, river stretches and heritage sites, while also examining its alignment with the state’s broader tourism development plans.

The meeting also covered operational and regulatory aspects, including safety norms, infrastructure needs, permissions and coordination with relevant authorities. Economic implications such as potential job creation, impact on local businesses and long-term sustainability were part of the deliberations.

Officials noted that several states have adopted adventure and experiential tourism models in recent years and Bihar is evaluating whether similar initiatives can be adapted to local conditions. However, they clarified that the proposal remains at a preliminary stage and no final decision has been taken.

The tourism department is expected to conduct further assessments before moving ahead with any formal announcement, indicating that the government is proceeding cautiously while exploring new avenues to strengthen Bihar’s tourism sector.

The hot air balloon rides were recently launched in Rohtas, where the tourists were offered the rides after successful trials conducted in February this year at the Karamchat Eco Tourism and Adventure Hub. The trial was carried out as part of state's ongoing tourism development efforts and was reportedly inaugurated by by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during his Pragati Yatra.