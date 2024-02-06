Video: Bihar Tourism’s LED Board Shows Sikh Gurudwaras On Public Toilet Wall In Delhi, BJP’s Sirsa Raises Objection

New Delhi, February 6: The Bihar tourism department is promoting Sikh gurdwaras of the state via LED boards installed at various locations in Delhi. One of the LED board has been put on the wall of a public toilet in Delhi. BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday, February 6, took objection on the selection of location and wrote a letter demanding removal of the LED boards showing gurdwaras from objectionable sites.

In his letter to the tourism department of the Bihar government, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said he has been receiving calls from Sangat expressing their strong protest over the display of picture of Gurdwara Sahib (Sikh gurdwaras) on the wall of a public toilet. "This is highly objectionable and amounts to disrespect to the holy religious place of Sikhs. This is deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community," he said.

Sirsa advised that if the Bihar government wants to promote tourism, it should use prominent display sites instead of public toilet walls. Seeking removal of the board showing gurdwaras from objectionable sites, the BJP leader urged the Bihar tourism department to issue standing instructions to the concerned officials that pictures of Gurdwara Sahibs or Sikh Gurus should strictly be avoided to be put on objectionable places.

Kind attention @TourismBiharGov @DrPremKrBihar Ji; Sikh Sangat is feeling deeply hurt to see the images of Gurdwara Sahib on LED boards put outside public toilets in Delhi by Bihar Tourism Dept.

It’s a good initiative to promote Gurdwara Sahibs of Bihar but the positioning of… pic.twitter.com/83aoRtXimG — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) February 6, 2024

The Bihar government wants to promote Sikh holy sites in the state for tourism purposes. Hence, the tourism department put LED boards displaying gurdwaras in Bihar in different areas of Delhi where people belonging to the Sikh community reside.