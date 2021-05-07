On Rabindranath Tagore's 160th birth anniversary, India pays tribute to the Noble laureate

Today marks the 160th birth anniversary of India's pride, Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. He was a poet, writer, playwright, composer, philosopher, social reformer, painter and most importantly, an inspiration for generations to come.

On Tagore's birth anniversary, the official Twitter handle of The Nobel Prize made a tweet remembering the legendary figure.

Their tweet reads, "”His white hair flowed softly down both sides of his forehead (...) he gave an impression, to the boy I was then, of some ancient Oriental wizard.” Literature Laureate Yasunari Kawabata on his memories from his middle-school days of the “sage-like poet” Rabindranath Tagore."