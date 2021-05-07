On Rabindranath Tagore's 160th birth anniversary, India pays tribute to the Noble laureate

Today marks the 160th birth anniversary of India's pride, Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. He was a poet, writer, playwright, composer, philosopher, social reformer, painter and most importantly, an inspiration for generations to come.
On Tagore's birth anniversary, the official Twitter handle of The Nobel Prize made a tweet remembering the legendary figure.
Their tweet reads, "”His white hair flowed softly down both sides of his forehead (...) he gave an impression, to the boy I was then, of some ancient Oriental wizard.” Literature Laureate Yasunari Kawabata on his memories from his middle-school days of the “sage-like poet” Rabindranath Tagore."
Various Indian political figures also took to Twitter to pay tribute to "Gurudev" Tagore.
Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu wrote on Twitter, "Humble tributes to Gurudev #RabindranathTagore on his Jayanti. Through his works, Gurudev brought about a great confluence of our ancient wisdom and modern reason. His powerful words inspired our freedom struggle too. Let us strive to live by his ideals as a true homage to him."
Here's how other prominent figures from India paid their tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary.