As netizens remember Rabindranath Tagore on his death anniversary, here are some interesting facts about India's first Nobel laureate

On Saturday, politicians across party lines took to social media platforms to pay homage to legendary poet Rabindranath Tagore on his death anniversary. From Union Ministers to ordinary netizens, thousands have taken to Twitter to quote excerpts from his works, share interesting factoids and more.

Not only the first Asian or Indian to win the Nobel, Tagore was in fact the first non-European to win the coveted award. He would go on to use the prize money to construct the Visva Bharati school (now university) in West Bengal's Shantiniketan. In 2004 however, his medal was stolen from where it was displayed in the institution. The Swedish Academy then gave a fresh award, in the form of two gold and silver replicas.

Tagore was considered to be a 'polymath' with a wide range or works and skills. He was a poet, writer, playright, composer, philosopher, songwriter, social reformer and painter. In 1913, the 'Bard of Bengal' was awarded the Nobel for his anthology of poems, known as Gitanjali. The foreword for the volume was written by one of the greatest poets of the 20th century, WB Yeats.