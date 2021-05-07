WATCH: Rare video of Rabindranath Tagore singing Indian national anthem goes viral

On the birth anniversary of the Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore (as per the Gregorian calendar), we have a gift for those who draw inspiration from the legendary figure.
A video of Tagore, the creator of India's national anthem, singing the anthem himself is doing the rounds of social media. In the video, Tagore is seen reciting "Jana Gana Mana..." with grace, serenity and pride in his voice.
Actor Farhan Akhtar shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "#RabindranathTagore jayanti is the perfect day to hear from the man himself.
While the source of the video is not known, it has "www.AAME.in" written over it.
The video has delighted many people who absolutely loved listening to the anthem in the voice of its creator.
Responding to the video, Editor of The Bhutanese Newspaper, Tenzing Lamsang wrote, "India once had moral and intellectual giants that strode across the land and the world. Rabindranath Tagore abhorred British rule and wanted an independent India. He was also a humanist and anti-nationalist. Composed India’s national anthem. My respects to the great man."
Here's how other Twitter users reacted to the rare video of Rabindranath Tagore singing the Indian national anthem. Have a look.
