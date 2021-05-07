WATCH: Rare video of Rabindranath Tagore singing Indian national anthem goes viral

On the birth anniversary of the Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore (as per the Gregorian calendar), we have a gift for those who draw inspiration from the legendary figure.

A video of Tagore, the creator of India's national anthem, singing the anthem himself is doing the rounds of social media. In the video, Tagore is seen reciting "Jana Gana Mana..." with grace, serenity and pride in his voice.

Actor Farhan Akhtar shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "#RabindranathTagore jayanti is the perfect day to hear from the man himself.