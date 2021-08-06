Rabindranath Tagore Death Anniversary: Poems by the torch-bearer of Bengali literature

India

Tagore began composing poetry at the age of eight and wrote his first set of poems at the age of 17.

Rabindranath Tagore, one of the most well known Indian personalities, had a major contribution to literature.

Be it novelist, short-story writer, essayist, play writer, educationist, spiritualist, lyricist, composer and singer, the name Rabindranath Tagore sums it up all. And, above all, he was an outstanding poet.

His poems are celebrated world wide and considered as one of the finest poetries from India.

He was the 1st non-European to win the Nobel prize for literature in the year 1913.

Let us take a glance on some of his best poems:

1.Gitanjali

Evoking the sense of inner calmness with touch of human and divine love.

This developed a promising reputation for him both in the England and the United States.

2. Where the mind is without fear

In this poem he has portrayed the broad view over the fear in the mind and dangerous actions in the world. It is a prayer for the people who want to have a space of free living.

3.Let me not forget

This poem speaks about the personal loss and determination to never be fully happy, no matter what life brings. He portrays the unwillingness to shake off the feelings of loss.

4. Freedom

In this poem. he expresses his hopes, desires and vision for the motherland. He talks about the complete freedom from oppression and fears of the outsiders. It reflects Tagore's patriotism and India's struggle for freedom.

5. The Golden Boat

This poem is about loneliness with the essence of romance. The beauty of being alone is described in the verses. It is also known as the Sonar Tori. The Golden Boat fits to the peculiarities in Literature in terms of poetry of Romanticism.

6. The last curtain

The last Curtain explains the vulnerability one feels at the time of death. It is like almost sensing the death with the kind of words Tagore has used.

There is nothing that a person can take with him after death but only the good deeds . One must prepare the last curtain with well lived moments.

