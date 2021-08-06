Rabindranath Tagore Death Anniversary: Poems by the torch-bearer of Bengali literature

Rabindranath Tagore, one of the most well known Indian personalities, had a major contribution to literature.

Be it novelist, short-story writer, essayist, play writer, educationist, spiritualist, lyricist, composer and singer, the name Rabindranath Tagore sums it up all. And, above all, he was an outstanding poet.

His poems are celebrated world wide and considered as one of the finest poetries from India.