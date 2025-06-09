Filmmaker Partho Ghosh, Who Directed 100 Days & Agni Sakshi, Dies In Mumbai At 75

File photo of Partho Ghosh with Sridevi |

Indian filmmaker Partho Ghosh, who has made movies such as Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit-starrer "100 Days" and "Agni Sakshi" with Nana Patekar to name a few, passed away on Monday morning aged 75.

The filmmaker breathed his last due to heart issues. He was living in the Madh Island area of Mumbai and is survived by his wife Gouri Ghosh.

Partho, who has also contributed to Bengali cinema, started his career in Hindi films as an assistant director with small films in 1985. His first big directorial film was the 1991 superhit film "100 Days" starring Jackie, Madhuri, Moon Moon Sen and Javed Jaffrey.

The film's plot is a mystery that follows the events in the life of a woman with extrasensory perception It was a remake of the 1984 Tamil film Nooravathu Naal, which itself was an unofficial adaptation of the 1977 Italian giallo film Sette note in nero.

In 1992, he made "Geet" starring Avinash Wadhawan and Divya Bharti in lead roles. His movie Dalaal, which is based on a short story by Kaushal Bharati, was one of highest grossing movies in 1993. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Ayesha Jhulka and Raj Babbar, Tinnu Anand, Shakti Kapoor, Ravi Behl, Satyen Kappu, Indrani Banerjee, Tarun Ghosh and Ravi Behl.

His 1996 film "Agni Sakshi", a thriller drama film starring Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala, turned out to be successful at the box-office.

As of 2015, he had written and directed more than 15 movies. Another hit movie "Tisra Kaun", was a remake of 1990 Malayalam film No.20 Madras Mail directed by Joshiy, starring Mohanlal in lead role. In 2010, Ghosh directed Ek Second... Jo Zindagi Badal De? and Rehmat Ali.

The filmmaker's last movie was the 2018 romantic drama "Mausam Ikrar Ke Do Pal Pyaar Ke" with Mukesh J Bharti, Madalsa Sharma and Avinash Wadhawan in lead roles.