Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari turns author with 'Mapping Love'

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has turned author with her debut fiction novel, titled "Mapping Love". The 41-year-old director's book will be published by Rupa Publications in May this year.

Iyer Tiwari, known for acclaimed films like "Nil Battey Sannata", "Bareilly Ki Barfi" and "Panga", said it took her three years to bring the book to life. "As a storyteller every once in a while there are stories I want to say in a medium that brings out the essence in true spirit. 'Mapping Love' is that story of falling in love with art of writing all over again with stillness.

"It's taken three years typing it to life and I am filled with happiness as Rupa Publications brings my debut novel to everyone," the director said in a statement.

In an Instagram post, Rupa Publications shared a teaser of the book. “Set in the breathtaking jungles of India, this enthralling story with intertwining tales will tug your heart. An artist, writer and filmmaker, her films 'Nil Battey Sannata', 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', 'Ghar ki Murgi', 'Panga' are entertaining as well as thought provoking," the post read.

The director last helmed "Panga", featuring actors Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta among others.