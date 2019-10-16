Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari announces her next film on Narayana and Sudha Murthy

Mumbai: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on Tuesday announced she is set to make a film on real-life couple -- Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and author Sudha Murthy.

Titled "Murthy", the film will be co-written by Shreyas Jain, Piyush Gupta and Ashwiny's husband, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari.

The director took to Instagram to share the news.

"I keep dreaming that eventually I would want to lead a life like Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy. The life choices. Their honest life with integrity is my biggest inspiration. I am filled with humble gratitude to make 'Murthy'.