 Film actress Raveena Tandon in Bhopal to celebrate birthday of her daughter Rasha
Birthday bash to be held at Jehan Numa Retreat on Thursday evening; around 200 guests including forest minister Vijay Shah and his family invited

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Film actress Raveena Tandon is in the city to celebrate the birthday of her daughter Rasha Thadani. According to sources, the birthday bash will be held at Jehan Numa Retreat on Thursday evening. Around 200 people have been invited including forest minister Vijay Shah and his family etc.

Raveena reached Bhopal on Wednesday along with her daughter. The sources said that Rasha is going to shoot her debut movie in the city from Friday along with nephew of film actor Ajay Devgan.

This is the first visit of Tandon in Bhopal this year. In November last year, she came here to shoot. She had shared a video of her happy moments in Bhopal on Instagram. She expressed her love for Bhopal and its people. She gave glimpses of various locations in Bhopal with many people, samosas and tea.

Forest department has made Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon brand ambassador of the International Herbal Fair which was held at Lal Parade Ground in the city in December last year. Forest department invited the actor even after the Tiger Safari controversy.

Raveena Tandon's visit to Satpura Reserve in Last week of November last year had come under scanner after video showed her vehicle driving close to a tigress in the protected area. National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) had issued notice to Madhya Pradesh Government on December 14, 2022 over flouting rules and regulations of Tiger Safari by VVIPs after a video had gone viral in social media about Tandon.

Raveena got married to Anil Thadani in 2004. The couple has two children--Rasha, born in 2005 and Ranbir, born in 2007. Before her marriage, in 1995, Raveena had adopted two girls--Pooja and Chaya when she was just 21 years old. Both of them are married and also have children of their own now.

