Fighter Celeb Review: Sussanne Khan, Vaani Kapoor & Others Laud Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's 'Mega' Movie

Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor's Fighter hit the big screens on January 25 and it has received mixed reviews from film critics as well as the audience. Several Bollywood celebrities, who attended the film's screening on Wednesday, were also all praises for the action entertainer.

Hrithik's father, veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, took to his official X account to praise the lead actors as well as director Siddharth Anand. He shared a poster of the film and wrote, "Fighter the best, Hrithik the best, Deepika the best, Anil the best, Sid the bestest... SALUTE to all."

Reacting to his post, Siddharth wrote, "Thank you so much sir!!! Your appreciation means the world!!! Literally."

On the other hand, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram story to share her review of Fighter. Sussanne and Hrithik make it a point to praise each other's work and they never shy away from expressing how proud they are.

Sharing a film's poster, Sussanne congratulated Hrithik, Deepika as well as the film's co-producer Mamata. She also called Fighter a "Faaaaaabulious mega movie."

Hrithik's War co-star Vaani Kapoor penned a long for him and said that there is "absolutely no one like you". The actress wrote, "How can one not be in awe of you? It's exhilarating to see you breathe life in every frame by displaying a whirlwind of emotions bringing the perfect blend of strength & vulnerability to 'Patty'. And those eyes that speak volumes even in moments of complete silence.. a performance so hinest, earnest and heartwarming. There is absolutely no one like you. The sheer brilliance and versatility you exude as an actoris so rare and inspiring!!!! So much love and respect for you."

Vaani called Siddharth a 'genius' and said she is overwhelmed after watching the 'beautiful' movie. "It gave me goosebumps that still lingers... The patriotism and valor of the Indian forces on display are some of the best I have ever seen in our cinema. Your vision for the film was beyond compare and awe inspiring," Vaani wrote.

Praising Deepika, Vaani added, "You elevate each frame with your luminous presence and performance. What a rare combination of beauty and supreme talent. Truly remarkable. Love and respect."

Fighter assures a thrilling blend of action, patriotism, entertainment, lively music, and the highly-discussed on-screen chemistry shared between lead actors Hrithik and Deepika, who play Indian Air Force officers.

The film also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Sanjeeda Sheikh in pivotal roles.