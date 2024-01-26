Fighter Box Office Day 1: Hrithik Roshan's Aerial Action Film Earns ₹22 Crore, Becomes Actor's 5th-Highest Opening

Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor's Fighter has witnessed a decent start at the box office. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film received positive reviews from fans and critics and it has been lauded for its power-packed aerial action sequences and powerful dialogues.

According to media reports, Fighter earned Rs 22 crore at the box office. Considering its release on a regular workday (January 25), the figures might not be soaring. Nevertheless, Fighter could experience an increase in earnings over the extended weekend, owing to Republic Day holiday.

Additionally, the film has garnered positive word of mouth and received enthusiastic reviews. These factors might help the film attract audiences to cinema halls. As per Sacnilk, Fighter has already generated Rs 13.2 crore in advance ticket sales for the second day, which is Republic Day.

Reportedly, the film is expected to collect Rs 35 crore on the second day, i.e. Friday and it might enter Rs 100 crore club within four days of its release.

In Hrithik's career, Fighter has become his fifth-highest opening film. War leads the list with Rs 27 crore, followed by Bang Bang! at Rs 27 crore, Krrish 3 at Rs 25 crore, and Agneepath at Rs 22.8 crore.

Fighter has been denied release in all Gulf countries except UAE as of now. However, the reason for the ban has not been disclosed by the makers yet.

While the film has failed to receive a green light from the censor board in Gulf countries, the aerial action thriller had an overall 21.17 per cent Hindi occupancy on Thursday. Reportedly, Chennai recorded the highest occupancy for Hindi language release, with 59 per cent. It was followed by Hyderabad, Mumbai, NCR and Jaipur.

Fighter assures a thrilling blend of action, patriotism, entertainment, lively music, and the highly-discussed on-screen chemistry shared between lead actors Hrithik and Deepika, who play Indian Air Force officers.

The film also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Sanjeeda Sheikh in pivotal roles.