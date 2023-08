Female Actor Alleges Rape By Businessman On Pretext Of Marriage, Mumbai Police Registers Case | Representative Image Via Pexels

On the basis of a complaint from a female actor, a rape case has been registered against a businessman in NM Joshi Marg police station. The complainant told Mumbai police that the businessman raped her several times on the pretext of marriage.

Further investigation underway.

