Mumbai: Singer-actor Danish Mirza booked for rape, absconding | Twitter @mohsinofficail

Mumbai: A case has been registered by the Oshiwara police against singer and actor Danish Mirza alias Alfaz under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex) and 406 (criminal breach of trust). He was recently seen in a music album but is currently absconding.

According to the police, a complaint was registered on March 17 by the aggrieved who alleged that Mirza sexually assaulted the victim for four years from March 2018 to December 2022.

Search for accused underway

After receiving the complaint, the police immediately began an investigation, with the medical examination of the victim and the screening of other evidence like the phone calls and chats between the duo.

Mirza, who has released song albums and also acted in some projects, has over two million followers on Instagram, and is a YouTuber as well.

Since the registration of the case, the police are looking out for him. “We have registered a case and the search for the accused is underway,” said the police official.