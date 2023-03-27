Mumbai: Bhoiwada police file FIR against family in rape case

Representative Image |

The Free Press Journal last Friday reported about the complaint that the victim filed with the police alleging that she was raped by three brothers of her husband and a ‘tantrik’, while also being cheated on by her spouse. However, even after several visits, the police did not file an FIR. On Saturday, however, they recorded her statement and lodged a case against all the accused.

Read Also Bhopal: Minor foils rape attempt by family acquaintance

The victim, a Virar resident, lived in Dadar’s Bhoiwada area after getting married in November 2001. Her husband, a non-resident Indian (NRI), was allegedly impotent, which she realised months into the marriage. Meanwhile, the three brothers of her husband started sexually harassing her and raped her.

Victim moved to Virar in 2004

The victim was in Bhoiwada only till 2004, after which she moved to Virar. Hence Bhoiwada police has listed the 2001-2004 period in the FIR. “We will be looking into the case from 2001 to 2004 – as per the victim’s statement. We have asked her and her lawyer to file different FIRs at Virar and Borivali where other criminal offences took place post-2004,” an officer said.

Will decide whom to arrest after recording the statements

The police will record statements of everyone around the victim including her family and acquaintance while also summoning the accused – the woman’s husband, his mother, his three brothers, and a sister-in-law. “They will be called to the station and their statements will be recorded as part of the interrogation. Once all witnesses and statements are recorded, we will decide who to arrest and when,” the officer said.

As part of evidence collection, medical examinations too will be conducted of the victim, the police said.