Palghar Shocker! Minor raped, murdered by neighbour over quarrel with her family | Representative Photo

Palghar: A 10-year-old girl from Talasari in Palghar district was raped and murdered by a neighbour over a quarrel he had with her family. The incident came to light after her parents filed a missing complaint at Talasari police station stating that she had left for school at 10am on March 1 but didn't return home.

The police – assisted by technical surveillance – took in the 45-year-old suspect for questioning. He confessed to taking the girl to Gujarat, and also to raping and murdering her. It is understood that the accused had offered to drop her off at school and gave her a lift on his bike the day she went missing. Meanwhile, the girl's body was recovered and sent for a post-mortem examination. The police did not reveal any more details as the case is under investigation.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Tanker driver and cleaner held for assault of traffic cop in Kalamboli