'Felt Betrayed': Bigg Boss Fame Arshi Khan Accuses Bhojpuri Actor Khesari Lal Yadav Of Removing Her From Film Poster

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan has said that she is not happy after working with Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav. The duo worked together in the Bhojpuri remake of Bollywood film Andaaz. Arshi had earlier shared her excitement over collaborating with Khesari, however, the actress has now revealed that her experience was not great.

According to several media reports, Arshi accused Khesari of removing her from the film's poster.

Arshi called working with Khesari "a big mistake." She reportedly stated that she completed all the professional commitments, but she felt 'betrayed' and 'uncomfortable' while working with him.

Read Also Bigg Boss fame Arshi Khan reveals she was rushed to hospital after fainting due to fasting during...

The actress, who played the lead role opposite the actor in the film, claimed that Khesari failed to promote the film and removed her face from the poster.

Arshi also stated that her heart goes out to other female actresses who face similar situation in the film industry. "I feel broken for them, suffering under such strong and wrong behaviour, with no platform to speak out," she reportedly said.

Khesari Lal has not reacted to Arshi's accusations yet.

Arshi rose to popularity after participating in Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11. Later, she was also seen in the 14th season of the show and her fights with Rakhi Sawant and Vikas Gupta had entertained the audience. She has also been a part of shows like Savitri Devi College & Hospital and Vish.

Arshi made her Bollywood debut with the film Trahimam in 2022.