 Fauda Actor Idan Amedi Seriously Injured In Gaza While Fighting With Hamas Terrorists
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFauda Actor Idan Amedi Seriously Injured In Gaza While Fighting With Hamas Terrorists

Fauda Actor Idan Amedi Seriously Injured In Gaza While Fighting With Hamas Terrorists

Idan Amedi was fighting in the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) counter-terrorism unit and was injured while fighting in the strip.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, January 09, 2024, 08:31 AM IST
article-image
Fauda Actor Idan Amedi Seriously Injured In Gaza While Fighting With Hamas Terrorists |

Idan Amedi, one of the popular stars of web series, 'Fauda', which is a big hit on the OTT platform Netflix, and a renowned singer in Israel with millions of followers on YouTube, is seriously injured in Gaza while fighting Hamas terrorists. The family of Amedi announced the news of his injury late Monday evening.

The Fauda star was fighting in the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) counter-terrorism unit and was injured while fighting in the strip. Amedi was fighting in the counter-terrorism unit as a reservist since the war began immediately after the Hamas rampage on October 7.

Read Also
FPJ EXCLUSIVE: Fauda Actor Tsahi Halevi Joins Israel's Fight Against Hamas
article-image

He has documented moments from the military service on his Instagram account and had said, "This is not a scene from Fauda, this is real life." He also added that he and his fellow soldiers were motivated by their concern for the victims of Hamas' October 7 massacre. "May God and us avenge their blood," Amedi said.

He joined the hit web series 'Fauda', and portrays his role as Sagi, a member of the counter-terrorism unit headed by Doron ( played by actor Lior Raz).

Read Also
Israel TV Series Fauda Crew Member Matan Meir Killed On Duty In Gaza
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Film Event Mat Banao': Saif Ali Khan Loses Cool At Paps For Clicking Photos Of Son Jeh, Other Kids...

'Film Event Mat Banao': Saif Ali Khan Loses Cool At Paps For Clicking Photos Of Son Jeh, Other Kids...

Fauda Actor Idan Amedi Seriously Injured In Gaza While Fighting With Hamas Terrorists

Fauda Actor Idan Amedi Seriously Injured In Gaza While Fighting With Hamas Terrorists

Farhan Akhtar Birthday: Most Expensive Things Owned By The Actor-Director

Farhan Akhtar Birthday: Most Expensive Things Owned By The Actor-Director

Bhumi Pednekar Gives Twist To Her Ethnic Style Quotient With Halter Neck Blouse

Bhumi Pednekar Gives Twist To Her Ethnic Style Quotient With Halter Neck Blouse

Mumbai Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail For Realtor Couple Accused Of Cheating Karishma...

Mumbai Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail For Realtor Couple Accused Of Cheating Karishma...