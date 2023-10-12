FPJ EXCLUSIVE: Fauda Actor Tsahi Halevi Joins Israel's Fight Against Hamas

Acclaimed Fauda actor Tsahi Halevi has taken to the front lines of Israel's war against Hamas by joining the Army. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Tsahi revealed he has been drafted to the northern region of Israel.

This move comes amidst growing tensions along Israel's northern border with Lebanon, where confrontations with Hezbollah frequently occur.

Tsahi Halevi's drafting underscores the severity of the current situation, as individuals from all professions, including arts and entertainment, are being called to serve. The actor's commitment to his country resonates deeply, even as fans from India and beyond hope for his safety.

The northern border remains a focal point of regional concerns, with skirmishes and exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah highlighting the volatile nature of the area.

A couple of days back, Fauda star Lior Raz also headed to Israel warzone to rescue families under seige from Hamas. He shared a video on his official X account to announce that he joined "brave brothers in arms" in Sderot, a city right on the Gaza border.

He also shared a video which shows him taking cover as rockets fire overhead. "Accompanied by Yohanan Plesner @yplesner and Avi @issacharoff, I headed down south to join hundreds of brave "brothers in arms" volunteers who worked tirelessly to assist the population in the south of Israel. We were sent to the bombarded town of Sderot to extract 2 families," he wrote.

On October 7, Israelis woke up to thousands of missiles being fired into the country by Hamas militants, who rule over the Gaza strip in Palestine.

Over 1,200 Israeli citizens have died so far, and the number of casualties are only climbing higher on both sides.

