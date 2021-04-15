Fatima Sana Shaikh is excited about her third release Ajeeb Daastaans

Fatima Sana Shaikh has had a fruitful 2020 and things are looking up for the actor in 2021 as well. Fatima, who is gearing up for her third release, Ajeeb Daastaans, during the pandemic had two releases last year amid the lockdown — Ludo and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari.

Speaking about it an excited Fatima shares, “Having my third release, Ajeeb Daastaans just days away, makes me feel really grateful that even though I was sitting in isolation, my work is reaching the audiences!”