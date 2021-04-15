Fatima Sana Shaikh is excited about her third release Ajeeb Daastaans

Fatima Sana Shaikh has had a fruitful 2020 and things are looking up for the actor in 2021 as well. Fatima, who is gearing up for her third release, Ajeeb Daastaans, during the pandemic had two releases last year amid the lockdown — Ludo and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari.
Speaking about it an excited Fatima shares, “Having my third release, Ajeeb Daastaans just days away, makes me feel really grateful that even though I was sitting in isolation, my work is reaching the audiences!”
She further adds, “Starting with Ludo’s success on OTT and then Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari being the first film to release in theatres once the lockdown eased. I’m very happy that I am able to keep audiences entertained through my work!”
Apart from Ajeeb Daastaans, Fatima also has an unannounced project with Anil Kapoor and a performance centric remake of Tamil film, Aruvi in her kitty.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)